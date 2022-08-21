How music calms down your anxiety

NEW DELHI: Ancient civilisations had a strong musical tradition, which is present in all cultures today. However, music is now understood to be essential to overall health and wellbeing.

Our brains release dopamine and serotonin when we listen to energetic, enjoyable music, which makes us feel happy. On the other side, quiet music encourages peace and relaxation.

When employed by experienced and skilled experts, music therapy is an evidence-based, efficient, and safe method of treatment that is used to treat people who require mental healthcare.

A music therapist is a licenced healthcare professional who uses music therapy to treat a person's physical, emotional, cognitive, and social needs, according to the American Music Therapy Association.

Numerous emotional effects that music has on people have been demonstrated by studies. The following are some advantages of music therapy for general mental health: