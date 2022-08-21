The Porange blend; Berry good drink
Wellbeing

Be cool: Fruity concoctions to refresh you

Try out these two easy-to-make mojitos.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: With the weather not seeming to cool down, it is better to stay at home and chill while sipping on some refreshing mojitos.

Try out these easy-to-make mojitos:

THE PORANGE BLEND

Ingredients:

  • Pomegranate – half

  • Orange-flavoured aerated drink

  • Chaat masala – 1 tsp

  • Ice

Method:

  • Cut the pomegranate in half and deseed the fruit.

  • Add the seeds to a bowl and lightly crush them to a pulp.

  • Take a glass. Add the pulp, one teaspoon chaat masala and ice.

  • Gently pour your preferred orange-flavoured aerated drink.

BERRY GOOD DRINK

Ingredients:

  • Strawberry – 5

  • Rasberry – 8

  • Blueberry – 5

  • Lemon – 1

  • Lemon-flavoured aerated drink

  • Ice

Method:

  • Take the berries in a bowl and squash them to a pulp.

  • Cut the lemon into thin slices and add five slices to a glass.

  • Add the berries pulp and ice and add the preferred lemon-flavoured aerated drink.

  • Add a zest of lemon (optional).

mojitos
Fruity concoctions

