Be cool: Fruity concoctions to refresh you
CHENNAI: With the weather not seeming to cool down, it is better to stay at home and chill while sipping on some refreshing mojitos.
Try out these easy-to-make mojitos:
THE PORANGE BLEND
Ingredients:
Pomegranate – half
Orange-flavoured aerated drink
Chaat masala – 1 tsp
Ice
Method:
Cut the pomegranate in half and deseed the fruit.
Add the seeds to a bowl and lightly crush them to a pulp.
Take a glass. Add the pulp, one teaspoon chaat masala and ice.
Gently pour your preferred orange-flavoured aerated drink.
BERRY GOOD DRINK
Ingredients:
Strawberry – 5
Rasberry – 8
Blueberry – 5
Lemon – 1
Lemon-flavoured aerated drink
Ice
Method:
Take the berries in a bowl and squash them to a pulp.
Cut the lemon into thin slices and add five slices to a glass.
Add the berries pulp and ice and add the preferred lemon-flavoured aerated drink.
Add a zest of lemon (optional).
