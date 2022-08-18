Try Kate Middleton's favourite workout at home

NEW DELHI: Kate Middleton, Jessica Biel, Cameron Diaz, and Vanessa Hudgens are all well-known to include CrossFit in their weekly routines in order to improve their fitness, put on muscle, and lose weight.



For those who are unsure of what CrossFit is, fitness experts at BarBend provide all the information you need, including how many calories it burns, what it entails, the advantages, and how you can perform it at home.

A representative for BarBend said, "CrossFit is one of the most effective workouts to build muscle, burn fat, and tone your body, so it's no surprise to see that Kate Middleton is a huge fan.



"The workouts can be challenging, combining weightlifting, gymnastics, and metabolic conditioning, however, the focus is on hitting your next fitness or strength goal, rather than the number on the scales, which helps people forget about their weight and become more confident.



"High-intensity workouts are known to have numerous benefits on mental health, too, from stress relief and sleep quality to confidence and mood."