'Vegan women likely to suffer hip fracture than meat-eating women'

WOODHOUSE: Compared to habitual meat eaters, vegetarians have a 33% higher risk of hip fracture, according to a study of over 26,000 middle-aged UK women.

Researchers from the University of Leeds examined the risk of hip fracture in occasional meat eaters, pescatarians--those who consume fish but no meat--and vegetarians in comparison to regular meat eaters.

Their findings were published today (Thursday, August 11) in the journal BMC Medicine. Over a period of about 20 years, 822 hip fracture cases involving 26,318 women were noted; this amounted to just over 3% of the sample.

Vegetarians were the only diet group with an elevated risk of hip fracture after accounting for factors like smoking and age.

This study is one of the few to compare the risk of hip fracture in vegetarians and meat eaters using hospital records to confirm hip fracture occurrence.

The researchers emphasise the importance of further investigation into the precise reasons why vegetarians were more likely to suffer a hip fracture.

There are "healthy" and "unhealthy" vegetarian diets. Leeds School of Food Science and Nutrition doctoral researcher James Webster, the study's lead author, stated: "Our study highlights potential concerns regarding risk of hip fracture in women who have a vegetarian diet. It does not, however, advise people to stop eating vegetarianism. Like with any diet, it's critical to comprehend one's unique situation and the nutrients required for a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Similar to diets containing animal products, vegetarian diets can be either healthy or unhealthy depending on the individual.

However, the fact that vegetarian diets frequently have lower intakes of nutrients linked to healthy bones and muscles is concerning.

Protein, calcium, and other micronutrients are examples of the types of nutrients that are typically more prevalent in meat and other animal products than in plants.

In order to help people make healthy choices, it is especially important for future research to better understand the factors causing the increased risk in vegetarians, whether they be specific nutrient deficiencies or weight management.

Low intake of these nutrients can lead to lower bone mineral density and muscle mass, which can increase the risk of hip fracture.