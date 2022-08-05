Ask your Doctor: What is an Esophagectomy ?

A

A minimally invasive Esophagectomy is a procedure where part or whole of the affected Esophagus is removed through small cuts and incisions on the chest, neck or upper belly and with help of a laparoscope, which is a procedure where flexible tube is inserted to view the interior of body cavities. The resected esophagus is rebuilt using part of the stomach or large intestine. In case of esophageal cancer, Esophagectomy can be helpful.