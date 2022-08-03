Wellbeing

Food items to boost memory and brain power

Concerned that as you age, your brain won't function effectively? While ageing is not in our control, ensuring this important organ keeps receiving proper nutrition to continue functioning is. The brain is responsible for most of the things in our body, including maintaining the healthy operation of the heart and lungs. It also controls fundamental processes like memory, touch, and emotion as well as assist us with important mental tasks. Hence our brain health is the cornerstone of our overall health. Going on a brain-boosting diet is therefore crucial. Here's the list of food items that will help boost your brain: