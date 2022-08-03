Food items to boost memory and brain power

FATTY FISH
Salmon, trout, and sardines are among the oily fish that are full of omega-3 fatty acids, which our brain needs to function properly. Since the majority of the fat cells in our brains are omega-3 fatty acids, regularly consuming fatty fish will improve your memory.
WHOLEGRAINS
Fibres found in whole grains are vital for maintaining a healthy digestive system and brain. It controls blood pressure as well as reduces the chance of brain inflammation. To maintain a generally healthy body and mind, try including whole grain food items in your diet on a daily basis. Whole grains help to reduce oxidative stress.
GREEN VEGETABLES
Green vegetables, such as broccoli, kale, and spinach, are a great source of iron, vitamin E, vitamin K, and vitamin B9 (folate), all of which are crucial for the development of brain cells and prevent memory-related problems. Consuming foods high in folate is also linked to lower homocysteine levels, which can harm brain nerve cells. It is well known that vitamin K promotes the cognitive improvement and mental alertness.
AVOCADOS
Avocados are regarded as brain food because they are rich in beneficial monounsaturated fatty acids that support sustained mental health. Additionally, it contains potassium and vitamin K, which aid in enhancing the brain's cognitive processes.
BERRIES
Consuming blueberries regularly may help prevent the onset of short-term memory loss, according to some recent studies. Vitamin K and C, which are abundant in dark berries are essential for maintaining memory function. These berries contain flavonoids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and lower the risk of inflammation in brain cells. Additionally, it helps your memory and decision-making abilities.
TURMERIC
One such spice, turmeric, also known as haldi, has countless health benefits and is a crucial component of many Ayurvedic medications and treatments. It serves as a brain tonic and supports the growth of new brain cells. It lessens depression and aids in stress relief.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android