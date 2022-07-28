DT Health: Don’t change skin care routine drastically during monsoon

Most people try to change or overhaul their skin care routine, and introduce lot of new products into their monsoon skin care range. It causes more harm than help otherwise, say experts. Dr Renita Rajan, consultant dermatologist from Render Skin and Hair says that people should not get into a completely new skin care routine in monsoon, just to keep up with the trend. Changing a product was more likely to make the skin or hair act up.
“As per a survey, people change one or more of the above products during monsoon, just to keep up with the trends and this resulted in their skin concerns or hair problems getting aggravated. It is important to not give a product makeover unless there is actually a problem with the current skin care or hair care routine,” says Dr Rajan.
We may be tempted to use less sunscreen or skip sunscreens altogether, looking at the cloudy weather. However, clouds hardly block the UV, and it is important to continue to wear your sunscreen, indoors and outdoors,” she added.
Experts say that the humidity is already very high, sweat and sebum build up on the scalp will be high too. It is important to wash the hair and scalp twice to thrice weekly and follow through with a leave in serum for the hair. Leave in serums are better at detangling the hair than rinse off ones and save more water and time too.
Talking about food, Dr Rajan says that even though the monsoons are all about water around us, it is easy to get dehydrated due to sweating in this weather. It is always good to keep an eye on your daily water intake, roughly around 3-3.5 litres for hot climates.
Top skin foods for this monsoon season are pomegranates, walnuts, berries, yoghurt and sprouts – to balance skin health from within.
