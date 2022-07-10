New research says eating avocado daily can help lower cholesterol

WASHINGTON: A recent study has indicated that consuming one avocado per day for six months had no impact on waist circumference, belly fat, or liver fat in those who were overweight or obese.

It did, however, cause harmful cholesterol levels to slightly decline.

A team of researchers, which included Penn State researchers, also discovered that those who consumed avocados had higher-quality diets throughout the study.

This was the largest and most thorough study to date on the health effects of avocados, including a large number of participants and the length of the study period.

While earlier, smaller studies have found a link between eating avocados and lower body weight, BMI, and waist circumferences, this one involved a much larger population.

The study, according to Penny Kris-Etherton, Evan Pugh University Professor of Nutritional Sciences at Penn State, "provides evidence that avocados can be a healthy supplement to a well-balanced diet" even if it found that avocados had no impact on weight increase or belly fat. In this study, eating one avocado a day did not result in weight gain and also slightly decreased LDL cholesterol, which are all significant findings for better health.

According to Kristina Petersen, an assistant professor of nutritional sciences at Texas Tech University, eating avocados regularly raised the participants' diets' overall quality by eight points on a scale of 100.