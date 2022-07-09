Gestures can improve understanding of language disorders

WASHINGTON: When words fail, gestures can help to get the message across especially for people who have a language disorder.

An international research team has now shown that listeners attend the gestures of people with aphasia more often and for much longer than previously thought.

This has implications for the use of gestures in speech therapy. People who suffer from an acquired language disorder due to a brain injury, for example after a stroke, traumatic brain injury or brain tumor often have difficulties communicating with others.

Previous research on aphasia indicates that these patients often try to express their needs using hand gestures.

It was previously assumed that conversation partners pay relatively little attention to such non-verbal forms of communication -- but this assumption was based on research involving participants without language disorders.

Communicating with gestures