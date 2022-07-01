Ask your Doctor: What is Dexa scan and why is it required?

Why is Dexa scan required?
- K Deepika, T Nagar
It is especially useful for aging population and women in the menopausal age. In this age, the BMD decreases substantially due to osteoporosis which is related to hormonal changes during this period. The Dexa scan shows the thickness and the porosity of the bone and can be used to test all the bones in the body including the hip-joint. A bone mineral density assessment may be considered every two years, depending on age, gender, and other factors.
—Dr S Muthu Kumar, Chairman, Parvathy Hospital