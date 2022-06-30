DT Health: Stress, a major risk factor for heart attacks

As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain or discomfort. But, women are somewhat more likely than men to experience some of the other common symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain.

Traditional risk factors for heart attack are, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. But, there are also other factors that may play a bigger role in women. Stress is a major risk factor for women. Women with diabetes are more likely to develop heart disease than men. Also, because diabetes can change the way women feel pain, there’s an increased risk of having a silent heart attack. Stress and depression affect women’s hearts more than men’s. Depression may also make it difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Stress can cause arteries to tighten, which can increase the risk of heart disease, particularly heart attack. So, tackle stress to stay healthy.