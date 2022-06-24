Ankylosing Spondylitis treatment & risk of deep vein thrombosis?

CHENNAI: Who should one approach for Ankylosing Spondylitis treatment? - R Deepika, Guindy

All Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) patients need to see a rheumatologist as early diagnosis and early therapeutic intervention will go a long way in controlling the disease. Preventing spine and joint disability confer a good quality of life. AS is an autoimmune disease which re quires lifelong multidisciplinary treatment. AS is a disease without a cure. It is important to understand the signs and symptoms of the condition to be able to detect and diagnose them early. Most patients end up visiting gen eral practitioners or orthopedics before going to a rheumatologist.

- Dr S Ramakrishnan, Senior Consultant Rheumatologist, Apollo Hospitals

Is it true that active people are not at risk of deep vein thrombosis? - Sasi Kumar, Velachery

Almost anyone can be affected by deep vein thrombosis, whether you are young or old, a couch potato or an athlete. in fact, athletes are at increased risk if they have experienced recent physical injury, dehydrated and/or partake in long-distance travel for games and other events. while risk is higher for that group of elderly and sick people, it can be life threatening for the young, fit people too. even if they are lucky enough to survive it, the damage it causes can leave a patient with life-long pain.

- Dr N Ramakrishnan, senior consultant in critical care & sleep medicine