Chennai pvt hospital launches early detection of breast cancer

CHENNAI: Breast cancer is the most common malignancy among women globally. It has now surpassed lung cancer as the leading cause of global cancer incidence, with an estimated 2.3 million new cases per year. To spread awareness about early detection of cancers and offer treatment, a city-based private hospital on Wednesday launched the EasyCheck-Breast test for early detection.

Epidemiological studies have shown that the global burden of Breast Cancer is expected to cross almost 2 million by the year 2030. In India, it has increased significantly almost by 50 percent between 1965 and 1985.

“At our hospital, patient-centricity is at the core of our approach, be it in diagnosis, treatment, or care post recovery. Now, with the introduction of the innovative EasyCheck Breast, it is a giant leap forward in enabling early and easy identification of breast cancer in a very convenient manner, " said Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.

"According to experts, approximately 70 percent of women in India are diagnosed at a late stage and we hope that this initiative will contribute to lowering this statistic significantly, ” she added.

The late diagnosis of breast cancer remains the sole cause of high mortality rate in women with breast cancer in India. So, it is important to get tested at least once a year to make sure they are safe from breast cancer. The kit will be available from June 22 at all Apollo centres.