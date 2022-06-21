Int’l Yoga Day: Don’t miss your daily dose of wholesome experience

CHENNAI: Being the most trendy and modern occurrence, Yoga was introduced 5,000 years back and gives the gift of both rejuvenation and reconnection to your soul. Yoga doesn’t just mean doing breathing exercises and asanas, it means a lot more as it connects you to eternity.
Yoga is a wholesome experience for one and all. How? Here’s how.
Improves strength, balance and flexibility
Perfects your posture
Betters your bone health
Increases your blood flow
Relaxes you, to help you sleep better
Helps you manage stress
Regulates your adrenal glands
Makes you happier
Helps you focus
Relaxes your system
Gives you inner strength
Founds a healthy lifestyle
Let us look at yoga poses to boost energy and improve your day-to-day activity
Surya Namaskar comprises 12 steps that are purposefully woven together to benefit mind and body in various ways. Surya Namaskar can be practiced at any time of the day, but it is best to practice at sunrise as sun rays can help revitalize the body & the mind. Surya Namaskar can be done in a 3 speed variation: slow, medium or fast pace. A slowed pace helps increase body flexibility, and medium pace helps in muscle toning, while fast paced helps one’s cardiovascular health and can aid in weight loss.
Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend is not actually about the relationship between fingers and toes. It is about almost everything in between. This standing forward fold is a great pose for counteracting backbends. When practiced correctly, the posture can help relieve back stiffness.
This asana teaches you balance and to be more aware of your body positioning. It strengthens the legs and upper arms, improves balance and core strength, stretches the muscles around the hips. It is also an energising pose, allowing better breathing and circulation.
An important stretch for gaining flexibility in your spine. It can help you improve your posture and balance. This calming pose is also believed to be a good stress-reliever, since you link the movements with your breathing.
No yoga session is complete without a final relaxation posture. By focusing on your breath while relaxing your body, you can release tension and potentially lower your heart rate.
Having a go-to app on hand can encourage you to work out, wherever you are.
Here are the 5 best yoga apps you can download and try now.
Down Dog
Asana Rebel
The Underbelly
Alo Moves
Yoga Poses
If practiced on a daily basis Yoga can cure any types of disease and health issues. It heals your inner-wounds and provides you a state of self-assurance.