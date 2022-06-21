Int’l Yoga Day: Don’t miss your daily dose of wholesome experience

Warrior I

This asana teaches you balance and to be more aware of your body positioning. It strengthens the legs and upper arms, improves balance and core strength, stretches the muscles around the hips. It is also an energising pose, allowing better breathing and circulation.

Cat-Cow Pose

An important stretch for gaining flexibility in your spine. It can help you improve your posture and balance. This calming pose is also believed to be a good stress-reliever, since you link the movements with your breathing.

Savasana

No yoga session is complete without a final relaxation posture. By focusing on your breath while relaxing your body, you can release tension and potentially lower your heart rate.

Having a go-to app on hand can encourage you to work out, wherever you are.

Here are the 5 best yoga apps you can download and try now.

Yoga for Beginners:

Down Dog

Asana Rebel

The Underbelly

Alo Moves

Yoga Poses

If practiced on a daily basis Yoga can cure any types of disease and health issues. It heals your inner-wounds and provides you a state of self-assurance.