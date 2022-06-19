Stem cell donation can reduce morbidity in sickle cell patients

CHENNAI: Sickle cell disease, that is associated with a significant risk of morbidity and premature mortality, requires comprehensive care and treatment. Stem cell transplantation offers hope for the patients suffering from sick cell disease, especially children.

According to an ICMR study, about 20 per cent of children with sickle disease die by the age of two, and 30 per cent children with Sickle Cell Disease die before they reach adulthood. Sickle cells have variance and only the severe form needs a stem cell transplant. An early transplant can help patients with severe Sickle cell disease from organ damage, say experts. On account of World Sickle Cell Day, doctors emphasise on the need of awareness and to facilitate the blood stem cell collection and the transplant.

Dr Biju George, Professor & Head, Department of Haematology at CMC Vellore says, “People with Sickle Cell Disease, may beat a risk of progressive organ damage, impaired quality of life, considerable morbidity in childhood, and risk of premature mortality in adulthood with median survival of 58 years. Sickle Cell disease patients who are undergoing regular life-long blood transfusions, have the best chance of survival and cure with a blood stem cell transplant."

He added that this transplant can come from a sibling or a family member. However, there is only a 30 percent chance of finding a "matched" sibling donor in the same family. The remaining 70 per cent patients look for a matching donor through a stem cell registry or donor center- a database of voluntary donors between the age group of 18 to 50 years.

Dr Govind Eriat Nair, Consultant Hematology Hemato-Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplant Gleneagles Global BGS Hospital said that if there is a fully Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) matched donor in the family, there is a 90-95 per cent chance of cure with higher cure rates in younger children of below 12 years of age.

"However, due to underrepresentation of Indians in the global donor data pool, patients are unable to find a match on time. Also, the awareness about the disease is less, the need of the hour is to raise the social awareness about this disease," he added.

The success of a stem cell transplant depends on the donor's HLA matching the patient. The body’s immune system has proteins known as HLA to distinguish cells that belong to the body from those that do not. DKMS-BMST helps in an unrelated donor transplant process which includes enrolling and counselling the donors, get their HLA typing done, facilitate search of the donors and later facilitate the blood stem cell collection and the transplant.

Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS BMST Foundation India, non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders says, “With rising cases, it is the need of the hour that stem cell transplants are made available to more patients to save lives. But due to the misconceptions and lack of awareness about blood stem cell donation, Indians are highly underrepresented in the global donor pool. This situation can only be changed by recruiting many more potential blood stem cell donors from the Indian ethnicity.”