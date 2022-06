Pickle, an alternative for salt!

NEW DELHI: Summer is here, and it is critical for everyone to consume enough electrolytes in order to keep hydrated. Yes, you read that correctly, hydration involves more than just water; it also includes salt (sodium) and coconut water (potassium). They both look after osmosis in the human body, which keeps the body hydrated.

Salt cannot be consumed directly; in fact, if you consume it in the form of salt and water, you may feel hungry afterward.

Electrolytes are found in pickles and pickle juice in the form of sodium, potassium, and magnesium. As a result, using it as a natural electrolyte is one of the most effective ways to get salt into the body without making meals salty and unappealing.

Celebrity Fitness Expert and Nutritionist Yash Patel talks benefits of adding pickles:

. It reduces the muscle cramps that happen because of dehydration which can cause poor recovery post-workout. About 1/3 cup of pickle juice is all it took to have this effect. Pickle juice relieved cramps more than drinking the same amount of water. It also helped more than drinking nothing at all.

. Most electrolyte drinks have a lot of sugar which makes hydration pay a huge cost to the human body in the form of fat gain i.e sugar can cause fat gain which comes in most electrolyte-readymade drinks.

. It's an easily available food/ drink that can be carried together wherever you go for your lunch or breakfast.

. It contains antioxidants such as vitamin C and A.

. It helps control blood sugar levels by consuming a small serving of vinegar before a meal vinegar helped regulate blood sugar levels after the meal in people with type 2 diabetes.

. It boosts gut health vinegar is a fermented food. Fermented foods are good for your digestive system. They encourage the growth and healthy balance of good bacteria and flora in your gut

.Mango pickle is most preferable among all because mango inherits the citric taste which subsides the umami taste and makes your meal rich in sodium. Consumption of sodium in adequate quantity will help you keep your body hydrated and avoid all the repercussions of heavy sun and heat that lead to excess loss of water from the body.

.Salt can also be combined with curd/yogurt or some people prefer having salted Lassi (Very popular in the North East region of India) Curd also makes a great combination with salt because of its citric taste.