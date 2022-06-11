Hydrate your skin with water, juices & exfoliation, say dermatologist

CHENNAI: With high temperatures, skin experts are seeing a rise in the cases of heat stroke, sun tan, fungal infections, and skin damage. Ranging from terrible dehydration to fatal heat strokes, people need to be extra cautious when summer is around the corner, experts say.

Besides the rising body temperature, other serious symptoms also include excessive sweating, nausea, flushed skin, rapid breathing, racing heart rate, and headache. Heat stroke, acidity, electrolyte loss, and poor stamina are all concerns that must be mitigated with proper nutrition. Furthermore, hair and skin are the most exposed parts of the body and require utmost care.

“During this humid summer season, body sweats profusely as a coping mechanism to keep us hydrated. This keeps our body cool but it triggers a sebaceous gland that generates more oil. As a result, excess oil blocks skin pores leading to acne and heat rashes. Constantly hydrating the body with water, and fresh juices can help flush toxins out of the body,” explains Dr Sharmatha Kumar, consultant dermatologist, SIMS Hospital.

The heat is also a breeding ground for a superficial yeast species surviving in the skin that’s more likely to spread from the hands to other parts of the body. “This is a yeast infection called Tinea Versicolor,” adds Dr Sharmatha. “It tans the skin and leads to scaly spots on the chest, neck, and back. This is a common issue especially among women.”

Doctors say that dehydration, which is dismissed as a minor concern, can quickly escalate into a significant problem if ignored. Dehydration causes dizziness, fainting, chest discomfort, or seizures, and it’s best to seek medical help immediately.

Additionally, due to excessive heat, for some people, the skin can become dry or oily, and some form of rashes can develop.

“In such cases, exfoliation clears clogged pores and helps in production of new cells. Hydration is the answer to prevent such problems. Simple but effective,” says consultant dermatologist Dr M Subhashini.