Taking a closer look at Korean glass skin routine

NEW DELHI: Korean beauty standards were previously unknown to the rest of the world, but after the "Hallyu wave," also known as the "Korean wave," infiltrated almost every major market in the world, the growing demand for Korean beauty products is ever increasing.

Here's a step-by-step procedure for achieving the Korean glass skin.

Step one is to double cleanse your face: Whether you go out a lot or not, whether you wear make up or not, we accumulate specks of dirt on our faces after a long day and with the daily chores that we do, and according to Korean beauty standards, the first thing to do is to double cleanse your face with an oil-based product that helps remove all the makeup from your face.

Followed by a gentle cleansing foam that removes dirt and sweat from your skin.

Exfoliation is the second step, and it helps the skin maintain its smoothness. However, most skin experts advise against overdoing it.

To give your dry flaky skin hydration, the third step of glass skin is to tone your skin with the right product and amount of low PH levels.

The fourth step Essence focuses on skin issues such as wrinkles, redness, and uneven skin tone. The consistency of Essence is watery and lighter than serum.

To avoid clogging pores and absorbing other skincare products, apply serum all over your face in the fifth step.

The sheet mask soaked in serums is the most enjoyable and personal favourite step of the Korean glass skincare routine. It instantly hydrates your skin and gives you a magical glow if applied correctly.

Because the skin under our eyes is thin and the skin's ability to renew itself diminishes as we age, the area under our eyes is more susceptible to wrinkles than any other part of our body. As a result, you'll need undereye cream to get rid of bags under your eyes.

The moisturising step, like the basic skincare routine, is recommended to prevent your skin from drying out.