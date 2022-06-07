Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shares delectable treats for summers

NEW DELHI: Amid the season of beaches, watermelons, sunglasses and long days overshadowed by the sweltering heat, we tend to constantly seek cold treats and snack to hydrate our body. This has its own demerits, when you crave for something cool you go for an ice lolly instead of a glass of fresh juice. Hence, it's time to make nutritious and smart choices when it comes to preparing our favourite summer delights. It's time to indulge in eating right and eating fresh.

A perfect summer meal should consist of ingredients that boost up energy levels and keep you "full" throughout the day.

Here are some power-packed recipes prepared from Saffola Oats shared by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur that are absolutely delectable and refreshing to consume during the summer heat:

Oats Mango Smoothie

Serves - 2

Cooking time - 3 mins Prep time - 3 mins Ingredients

1 Cup Mango pulp Oats 1/2 cup

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon honey 1 teaspoon chia seeds Method

* Soak oats in 1 cup of milk, refrigerate it overnight for 5-6 hours * Now make the smoothie, add soaked oats in the blender. Add Mango pulp, and milk, blend it to a smooth consistency * Pour mango smoothie into a serving glass, top it with mango cubes and chia seeds and honey Summer