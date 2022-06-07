Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shares delectable treats for summers

NEW DELHI: Amid the season of beaches, watermelons, sunglasses and long days overshadowed by the sweltering heat, we tend to constantly seek cold treats and snack to hydrate our body. This has its own demerits, when you crave for something cool you go for an ice lolly instead of a glass of fresh juice. Hence, it's time to make nutritious and smart choices when it comes to preparing our favourite summer delights. It's time to indulge in eating right and eating fresh.
A perfect summer meal should consist of ingredients that boost up energy levels and keep you "full" throughout the day.
Here are some power-packed recipes prepared from Saffola Oats shared by celebrity chef Kunal Kapur that are absolutely delectable and refreshing to consume during the summer heat:
Oats Mango Smoothie
Serves - 2
Cooking time - 3 mins Prep time - 3 mins Ingredients
1 Cup Mango pulp Oats 1/2 cup
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon honey 1 teaspoon chia seeds Method
* Soak oats in 1 cup of milk, refrigerate it overnight for 5-6 hours * Now make the smoothie, add soaked oats in the blender. Add Mango pulp, and milk, blend it to a smooth consistency * Pour mango smoothie into a serving glass, top it with mango cubes and chia seeds and honey Summer
Oats Beverage (Vegan)
Serves - 1
Cooking Time - 2 mins Prep time - 2 mins Ingredients
Oats 2 tbsp
Cold Water 1 1/2 cup Mint, Chopped 1 tbsp Coriander, Chopped 1 tbsp Roasted Jeera, Crushed 1/2 tsp Black Salt 1/4 tsp Salt to taste Method
* Blend together the oats with water to make oats milk * Add the rest of the ingredient to balance the flavours and seasoning and serve cold
Oats Thayir Sadam (Oats Curd)
Serves - 2
Cooking Time - 6 mins Prep time - 5 mins Ingredients
Oats 1 cup
Yoghurt 1 1/2 cup Ginger, Chopped 1 tsp Garlic, Chopped 1 tsp Green Chillies, Chopped 1/2 tsp Red chilli whole 1 pc Mustard Seeds 1 tsp Chana Dal 1 tsp Coconut Oil 1 tsp Pomegranate 1/2 cup Coriander, Chopped 2 tbsp Salt to taste Pepper, freshly ground to taste Method
* Wash excess starch from oats. Whisk the yoghurt and put the oats in the yoghurt to soak and thicken * In a pan, heat the coconut oil and allow it to smoke. Once smoked, reduce the heat and add in the chana dal, as it begins to get a reddish tone, add in the red chilli and cook for another 30 sec. Add in the mustard seeds and as it begins to pop add in the chopped ginger, garlic and green chilli * Once it begins to become aromatic, turn off the heat, allow to cook for 1 minute and add the soaked yoghurt and oats in the pan * Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped coriander and pomegranates and serve at room temperature