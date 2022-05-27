Worry less, travel more with your fur babies

NEW DELHI: Previously, when planning a vacation, pet parents had three options: leave their furry friends with family or friends, have someone else come to your house to care for them, or place them in a pet boarding facility.



What if we you can take your furry friends on holiday and have a great time without having to worry about their travel?



So why not use these relocation services to transport your pets to their desired vacation locations? They'll be comfortable and safe, and you won't have to worry about leaving them at home alone. Furthermore, you will be able to spend time with your pets without constantly worrying about their well-being. Doesn't it sound surreal? All you need to do is select a pet-friendly location and a reputable pet relocation company.



Faisal Islam, co-founder, Carry My Pet said: "A common misconception about pet relocation or pet travel companies is that people only use their services when moving abroad, shifting bases, or relocating due to a job change or Covid-19-induced shifting. A pet travel company, on the other hand, is all about transporting your pet from one location to another, regardless of the reason for travel.



"Before planning a vacation with your furry friend, ensure that you choose a pet-friendly vacation spot. While it might sound difficult, it's much easier than you think. Six out of ten Indians have a pet today, and thanks to the increasing number of pet lovers across the country, several tourist destinations have become pet-friendly. Cities like Kerala, Mussoorie, Goa, Ooty, Manali, and Puducherry, among others, have many hotels/homestays and cafes where pets are welcome. You just need to check the hotel's restriction policies as some of them do not permit all breeds".



Moving a pet can be tough, but good management can help you relax and spend paw-some time with your baby without having to leave them at home or with someone else. Next time you plan a trip, don't hesitate. The pet-friendly hotels and accommodations love your pets as much as you do, and relocating your pets using professional pet relocation services will further remove your apprehensions about taking a trip with your babies. So, are you planning the vacation already?