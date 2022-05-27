Blood cancer treatable with timely diagnosis, say medical experts

CHENNAI: Acute blood cancer presents symptoms within a short period of time and has fatal outcomes if not detected in time. The symptoms are mostly common for blood cancers. However, some patients may present just another bone injury or a fever, or even just a low haemoglobin or platelet count.

On World Blood Cancer Day, a private hospital in the city shares stories of 2 patients treated successfully recently.

A 54- years-old man visited Kauvery Hospital with symptoms of swelling in his neck and armpits, along with unexplained fever, loss of weight and appetite. After blood tests, biopsy and a scan, he was diagnosed with

Hodgkin’s Lymphoma – a cancer affecting the immune system that fights infections.

“Generally, a swelling can occur in any part of the body and is mostly due to an infection, which can be treated with antibiotics. But when medicines don’t help, and the swelling is persistent, it needs to be evaluated without delay. Swellings in the neck or underarms can be lymphomas and should be addressed immediately. These swellings are painless and can increase in number as the cancer progresses. This individual had nodes in the neck which is a major symptom of lymphoma,” said Dr A Preethi, consultant- medical oncology, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.

She added that the patient was given chemotherapy, to which he responded well, and he was also administered radiation. He has now recovered completely.

The second patient was a 73-year-old woman consultant-medical oncology, Kauvery Hospital who presented with fracture of the right femur. Basic blood tests indicated that she had low haemoglobin.

Further investigations revealed multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

“This type of blood cancer affects the blood cell count, haemoglobin levels and also causes degradation of the bones which become brittle and weak. A small fall or injury may cause fracture, which was the case in this woman. She was administered chemotherapy for 16 weeks and is currently in remission. She’s undergoing maintenance therapy (a medicine given to ensure there is no recurrence of cancer),” explained Dr Arshad Raja, consultant-haemotology and haemato oncology.