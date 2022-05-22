Options aplenty in Dubai for your kids’ summer fun

CHENNAI: With the onslaught of Covid-19, summer vacation plans for 2020 and 2021 would have gone for a toss. But 2022 is all yours if you are planning to take your kids for a summer vacation break. A good summer break for kids comes with a blend of fun and knowledge and which city other than Dubai could ace in offering them both? Often called the ‘City of Dreams’, Dubai the futuristic city in the United Arab Emirates was one of the first cities to open for tourists. A haven for travelers the city in the Emirates has plenty to offer and can floor you with its architectural marvels. With various indoor and outdoor activities available, we suggest you some of the must-visit places that can enrich your kids with knowledge as well as provide them with non-stop fun

While it could easily take a whole day for you to explore Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo combined with the mall, Global Village is the perfect outdoor spot as the summer evenings are pleasant in Dubai. Built across a massive 395 acres, the place has themed-pavilions put up by countries from across the world. The 26th season of Global Village concluded recently and the new season is all set to begin in October. There are a flurry of events and shows Global Village has to offer. As you enter, Ripley’s Believe It or Not is one of the first things you would enter. Fountains and fireworks along the Ferris wheel are among major attractions. You can take a stroll around the village while enjoying Turkish ice cream from the country’s pavilion and can stretch your legs for some crispy dosas from the restaurants in the Indian pavilion. Each stall has unique items imported from their respective nations. You definitely get to experience the world in 180 minutes.

DUBAI FRAME

The Dubai Frame at Zabeel Park is oneof the architectural wonders of the Emirates. Standing tall at 493 feet and made of glass, steel, and aluminum, this is the biggest photo frame in the world. The highlight of taking the elevator to the top of this massive structure is you can see Old Dubai to your left and New Dubai with skyscrapers and Palm Island on your right. You can also walk on the glass floor while looking at the Zabeel Garden under your feet. Do it if you dare!