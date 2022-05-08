DTNext special: Let's have fun at home, Mom!

CHENNAI: Home is where the heart is, and the heart cannot be farther away from loved ones.
BREAKFAST IN BED:
Another traditional Mother's Day treat. Make something from one of her favourite cookbooks to take it to the next level and start the day with a surprise breakfast in bed.
TURN YOUR HOME INTO A MOVIE THEATRE:
All you need is a project, a blank wall or sheet, and your favourite movie to recreate the cinema experience. Don't forget to bring the popcorn!
HAVE A DEEP CONVERSATION:
Play games like 'Never Have I Ever and 'Truth or Dare' during a sleepover with your mother. Your responses will almost certainly organically lead to some intense (in a good way!) conversation, shaking you out of your routine end-of-the day discussions.
GO THROUGH OLD PHOTOS:
Bring out the scrapbooks and photo albums, or browse through your digital photos for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
HAVING A CANDLELIGHT DINNER:
Turn off all the lights for the evening and do everything by candlelight to create a super romantic atmosphere. Even cell phone flashlights are not permitted!
PLAY CLASSIC CARD GAMES:
Poker, UNO, and many other card games are available; all you need is a deck of cards, and you'll have a full night of competition ahead of you. You can also play these games online if you want to make it a double date and invite some friends along.