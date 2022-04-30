Healthy breakfast options that will light up your mood

Chennai: A nutritious breakfast in the morning can provide the fuel you need to keep going until your next meal. A healthy bowl of muesli or flakes can serve as a mental pick-me-up as well as a sensory treat. Cereal foods have numerous nutritional benefits and can also aid in weight loss. It is high in vitamins and minerals and can help you feel more energised.

Healthy Crunch Muesli

Contains British oats, golden wheat flakes, Californian almonds, delicious raisins, and natural honey. There are no artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives - just the goodness of all-natural ingredients. Muesli is high in fibre, low in saturated fat, and contains no trans fat. It contains more than 40 per cent + oats with added bran.

Oatmeal Italiano

Oatmeal Italiano is a one-of-a-kind savoury oatmeal made of fiber-rich oats with a creamy cheese flavour, the crunch of almonds, and the earthy flavour of oregano. This bowl of savoury oatmeal will be your new favourite breakfast for all cheese lovers! It’s creamy, cheesy, and incredibly tasty! There is no added sugar, so it is suitable for diabetics. It is also high in protein and fibre, making it a healthier alternative to pasta.

Grain Free & Vegan Granola - Salted Peanut Butter

This healthy home-styled granola is high in protein, healthy fats, and dietary fibre, making it an excellent source of energy at any time. Combine it with a serving of cold milk, yoghurt, or smoothie while baking, or enjoy it on its own for a tasty, yet healthy snack.