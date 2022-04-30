Got a new job? Follow these tips to establish healthy boundaries, reduce stress

New Delhi: It's exciting to start work in a new organisation, especially when you have landed your dream job. However, beginning a new job can make even the best of us anxious thinking about the work culture, people at the new organisation, performance and whatnot. So if you want to get rid of this stressful phase, gradually follow the below-mentioned points to set healthy boundaries at the office so you can work smarter, gain respect and increase your productivity.

1. Identify what's driving you

The first and the most important step is to reflect on what underlies your desire to prove yourself. Many of your motivations are probably positive, such as having passion for the job or wanting to show you're hardworking. However, certain fears can drive you to self-sabotage. Consider what implicit rules govern your performance. Naming your fears reduces the hold they have over you and empowers you to reframe beliefs around your self-worth and your work.

2. Self-Management

Don't forget about self-management. Self-management skills give you the ability to manage your time wisely, which will help you complete your tasks without procrastinating. Also, with self-management, you will not only display important leadership capabilities, but also teach people how to treat you.

3. Articulate and share your personal preferences

Prioritise the items you think you should be focusing on. Think about the physical, mental, and emotional boundaries you need to be at your best. Set your working hours--and stick to them. Keep track of your breaks during the day. You can set calendar blocks for focused work or "no meeting" time. Also, be proactive about communicating your boundaries with your manager and team. Check your response times for emails and messages.

4. Apply your energy strategically

Many say the first impression is the last impression. And in order to impress the bosses during the initial phase of their job, a lot of employees try very hard. Remember, this can take a toll on your health. So it's better to apply your energy strategically. Make sure you're devoting energy to the highest impact areas. Discover your boss' goals and expectations and then align your efforts with those top priorities so you can provide value.

5. Create and follow through on new habits

It takes time to adjust to a new place but don't forget to use the opportunity to put bad habits behind you and learn something new from your new job. A new job offers a new beginning and a chance to reset. Learn to develop new skills. If you used to do all work on your own and hesitate to delegate work, then try letting go of this habit and start trusting your teammates.

Building boundaries is not an overnight process, it's a steady development that will definitely help you reach the pinnacle of your career. So, get set, go and achieve whatever you have set out for.