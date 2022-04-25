World Malaria Day: Harness innovation to save lives

Chennai: The World Health Organization celebrated World Malaria Day every year on 25 April to empower the collective energy and to commitment of the global community to prevent the disease for the common goal of a world free of malaria.

The theme of World Malaria Day 2022 is "Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives." The World Health Organization is calling for investments and new innovation for a implementation of a approaches, diagnostics, antimalarial medicines and other such elements to fight against malaria disease.

In 2020, an estimated 241 million new cases of malaria and 6,27,000 malaria related deaths were reported in 85 countries. Out of which, more than two thirds of the deaths were among children under the age of 5 living in the African Region.

However, India has made remarkable progress in controlling malaria with 86.45 per cent decline in cases of the vector- borne disease and 79.16 per cent reduction in deaths in 2021 as compared to 2015, Union Health Minister said.