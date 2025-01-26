Vijay’s TVK joins DMK-led INDIA bloc in boycotting Guv Ravi's Republic Day reception

CHENNAI: In a show of solidarity with the opposition, the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, has decided to boycott the "At Home" reception hosted by Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening.

Following intense deliberations with party workers, TVK opted to skip the reception, thereby joining forces with the opposition INDIA bloc, which comprises the ruling DMK, Congress, VCK, and other allies.

According to TVK, the boycott is a vehement protest against Governor Ravi's functioning, which has been widely criticised by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, TVK president Vijay on Sunday extended warm Republic Day wishes to the nation.

His message was replete with patriotic fervor, as he underscored the significance of equal rights, social justice, and holistic development for all citizens.

Vijay's statement also paid tribute to the countless martyrs who laid down their lives for India's independence and the implementation of its constitution.

"On this momentous Republic Day, as we commemorate the enactment of our Constitution, which enshrines the rights of every citizen, let us reverence the sacrifices of our valiant freedom fighters. Let us reaffirm our commitment to ensuring equal rights, social justice, and inclusive development for all, thereby upholding the sacred principles of our democracy," Vijay stated.

