TN government to boycott Governor's tea party on Republic Day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has announced that it will boycott the Republic Day tea party hosted by Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan on January 26.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the decision comes in response to the Governor's actions, which are against the state government.

Meanwhile, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has also announced that no one from the party will attend the R-Day tea party hosted by the Governor.

Earlier, several political parties including Congress, VCK, Left-wing parties and MDMK had announced their decision to boycott the Governor's event.