Why becoming a chess GM costs up to Rs 1 Crore: RB Ramesh

Grandmaster and legendary chess coach RB Ramesh breaks down his journey from player to coach, starting Chess Gurukul and collaborating with Cholamandalam Group to start Chola Chess.

Ramesh also reveals the startling financial reality of becoming a Grandmaster in the country, and what truly separates prodigies like Praggnanandhaa and Vaishali from the rest. If you are an aspiring chess player, parent, or fan, this conversation covers everything you need to know about navigating the modern chess landscape.

Reported by: AAKASH SIVASUBRAMANIAN

📸 HEMANATHAN M