‘It takes up to Rs 1 crore to become GM in India’: RB Ramesh

It might seem like all chess at first. But FIDE Master M Kunal is busy narrating a story to his students, not about chess, but cricket. It is the story of how Anil Kumble played Test cricket with a broken jaw. The story has little to do with chess. But perhaps everything to do with it. Kunal is preparing his students for the battles beyond the 64 squares.

Chess Gurukul may have begun in 2008, but RB Ramesh's foray into coaching started a decade earlier. In 1998, the then 22-year-old was entrusted with coaching a young Aarthie Ramaswamy. He was still an active player, but the partnership quickly bore fruit. A year later, Aarthie won the World Under-18 Girls' Championship in Spain.

That victory made Ramesh realise that perhaps his future lay away from the chess board.

“At the time, I was balancing life as an active player with a job at Indian Oil Corporation. Eventually, I realised that competitive play wasn't bringing me much joy anymore; I struggled to push past the 2600 rating mark and reach the very top tier,” RB Ramesh told DT Next.

In 2008, Ramesh retired from competitive chess, left his job at IOC, and co-founded Chess Gurukul with his first student and now partner, Aarthie.