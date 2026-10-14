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How MCC’s AI voice scribe helps blind students write exams
The new system is expected to be introduced for the third internal continuous assessment before the November 2026 semester exams
Chennai's Madras Christian College is set to introduce an indigenous AI ‘Voice Chat Scribe’ software, developed in-house with the help of the MCC-MRF Innovation park, to help visually challenged students independently write examinations. DT Next looks at how the AI scribe will enable students to go through questions, repeat audio prompts and check word counts through voice commands or keyboard shortcuts.
Reported by: DIPTI JAIN
📸 JUSTIN GEORGE
Read the full article here: Empowering tool: MCC’s AI voice scribe to write exams for blind students