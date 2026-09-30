Empowering tool: MCC’s AI voice scribe to write exams for blind students

The software has been developed in-house with the help of the MCC-MRF Innovation park, Tambaram.

Principal Prof Dr P Wilson said the number of volunteers available for scribing had been declining and that manual scribes did not always accurately reflect the articulation of students.

“MCC has been making efforts to make higher education inclusive and equitable for visually impaired students through its Student Services for the Differently Abled ecosystem and skill development initiatives with the help of the Help the Blind Foundation. This is another inclusive feature added to its services through an AI-powered interactive digital scribing platform with a voice-to-text conversion engine developed indigenously with higher accuracy by MCC-MRF Innovation Park student interns,” he said.

The new system is expected to be introduced for the third internal continuous assessment before the November 2026 semester exams.

Madras Christian College said the existing manual scribe system had several limitations, including transcription errors and in some case assistants could unintentionally influence students while writing their answers.

The new system will allow students to dictate their answers in English directly into a secure platform without depending on another person to transcript their thoughts.