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Chennai clock collector Robert Kennedy seeks a permanent home for his 2,200-piece collection
His collection includes clocks dating back nearly 300 years, including a World War I-era clock and a 1.5-inch pendulum clock.
Chennai-based clock collector Robert Kennedy, who has spent over four decades collecting and restoring mechanical clocks, has amassed more than 2,200 timepieces, earning a Guinness World Record.
His collection includes clocks dating back nearly 300 years, including a World War I-era clock and a 1.5-inch pendulum clock.
Kennedy now wants to donate his entire collection to the Tamil Nadu government and wishes it would be preserved in a dedicated public museum.
Reported by: DIPTI JAIN
📸 MANIVASAGAN N
Read story: Time-keeper's donation: Guinness record holder offers world’s largest mechanical clock collection to Tamil Nadu