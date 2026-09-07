Chennai clock collector Robert Kennedy seeks a permanent home for his 2,200-piece collection

Chennai-based clock collector Robert Kennedy, who has spent over four decades collecting and restoring mechanical clocks, has amassed more than 2,200 timepieces, earning a Guinness World Record.

His collection includes clocks dating back nearly 300 years, including a World War I-era clock and a 1.5-inch pendulum clock.

Kennedy now wants to donate his entire collection to the Tamil Nadu government and wishes it would be preserved in a dedicated public museum.