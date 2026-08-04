Time-keeper's donation: Guinness record holder offers world’s largest mechanical clock collection to Tamil Nadu

In a representation to the Chief Minister, Kennedy explained he had spent more than 40 years collecting, restoring and preserving rare mechanical clocks, which represent an important part of scientific, technological and cultural heritage.

He urged the government to establish a dedicated museum so that the collection could be preserved for future generations, researchers and students. “I’ve been knocking on the doors of the government for seven years. I’m getting old and I don’t think I have the means to preserve these anymore,” Kennedy said.