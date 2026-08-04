Time-keeper's donation: Guinness record holder offers world’s largest mechanical clock collection to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based antique clock collector, Robert Kennedy, whose collection has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest collection of mechanical clocks, has appealed to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to establish a permanent heritage museum to preserve the collection.
In a representation to the Chief Minister, Kennedy explained he had spent more than 40 years collecting, restoring and preserving rare mechanical clocks, which represent an important part of scientific, technological and cultural heritage.
He urged the government to establish a dedicated museum so that the collection could be preserved for future generations, researchers and students. “I’ve been knocking on the doors of the government for seven years. I’m getting old and I don’t think I have the means to preserve these anymore,” Kennedy said.
His collection involved around 2,200 clocks, including a 290-year-old handmade English pendulum clock, what he claims is the world’s smallest pendulum clock measuring just 1.5 inches. Another prized possession was bought for only Rs 300 from a scrap market and was later identified as a clock used by the British Air Force during World War I. Restored by his longtime clocksmith for Rs 500, the clock is now valued at around Rs 50,000.
His collection was recognised by Guinness World Records in 2023 after a lengthy verification process that lasted nearly six years of scrutiny.
Lamenting the absence of institutional support, Kennedy pointed out, “India does not have a single museum dedicated exclusively to clocks despite possessing a rich horological heritage. Even celebrities were interested in owning my collection and even offered to display it for the public. But, I do not want it to be a part of any individual’s possession.”
Seeking the government’s intervention, Kennedy has proposed establishing a museum where the entire collection could be displayed. He said he intended to donate the collection to the country and wanted the museum to charge only a nominal entry fee of Rs 10-15 so that people from all sections of society could visit.
Robert Kennedy’s fascination with clocks dates back to his childhood. His grandfather, who worked for the British at Munati Estate, was given a Chevrolet car and an Ansonia clock in recognition of his work. Inspired by stories his father narrated about the clock, Kennedy bought his first timepiece – a broken Japanese pendulum clock – for just Rs 20. With the help of a local carpenter and a clocksmith, he restored it and took it home. “My mother asked why I was bringing another scrap clock when we already had one. I told her it was a pair for my grandfather’s clock. That’s how my collection started,” he smiled.