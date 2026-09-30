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Inside Feli’s Kitchen, Chennai's newest Northeast eatery
At Feli’s Kitchen, homestyle Mizo flavours, fermented ingredients and slow-cooked pork bring a taste of the Northeast to the city
Feli’s Kitchen in Velachery brings the flavours of Northeast India to Chennai, with a special focus on Mizo cuisine. The eatery serves traditional Mizo dishes and Northeastern favourites, offering diners a taste of the region’s food culture.
Reported by: DIPTI JAIN
📷 JUSTIN GEORGE
Read the story here: A little bit of Mizoram in Velachery