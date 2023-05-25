Videos

TN will receive moderate rain in two days: Regional Meteorological Centre

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places during the next two days, the Chennai Meteorological Department said. Over Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours, with a maximum temperature of 39-40 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, according to the Chennai Meteorological Department.