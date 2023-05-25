Videos

Thalapathy Vijay's One Day Lunch Server Scheme

Thalapathy Vijay is going to provide free lunch from 11 am on the 28th through the One Day Lunch Server Scheme. Actor Vijay has asked his fans to donate food to the poor on the occasion of World Hunger Day. Accordingly, arrangements have been made to provide free lunch on behalf of the Vijay People's Movement in 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and neighboring states. Following Tamil Nadu, the free mid-day meal program is to be implemented in the states of Puducherry, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.