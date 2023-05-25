Videos

Karthi's Japan movie teaser has been released

The teaser of Karthi’s upcoming Tamil film Japan, directed by Raju Murugan has been unveiled today to celebrate the actor’s birthday. The teaser is Karthi’s introduction scene from the film and gives a glimpse of his quirky character which is neither a hero nor a villain.Japan marks the maiden collaboration between Karthi and Raju Murugan. It also stars Anu Emmanuel. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Ravi Varman and is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Apart from Tamil, the film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada and will hit screens during Diwali.