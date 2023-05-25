Videos

Karnataka CM, Dy CM to visit Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will leave for New Delhi on May 24 evening, where they are expected to meet the Congress high command and discuss cabinet expansion, and allocation of portfolios to existing Ministers.According to Shivakumar's office, the Deputy CM will accompany Siddaramaiah. Details of the Delhi visit has not been shared with media, but party sources said they are expected to meet Congress leadership to discuss allocation of portfolios to Ministers and cabinet expansion.