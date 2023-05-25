Videos

Anna University temporarily closes Tamil medium courses

Anna University On Thursday, informed that Tamil medium courses are being temporarily removed from its 11 affiliated colleges. According to a report from Daily Thanthi , the university announced that this plan will be implemented in the coming academic year. It was mentioned that they will temporarily close mechanical and civil departments operating in Tamil at 11 affiliated colleges. And also, the university has been notified that this action has been taken due to a lack of enrolment. Even 6 English-medium courses of civil and mechanical engineering will also be closed.