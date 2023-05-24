Videos

'Upgrading govt school buildings on a par with private'

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on May 23 said the government school buildings are being upgraded on a par with that of private schools in Tamil Nadu. “The state government has been modernising the government schools by upgrading facilities to ensure government school students compete with students in private schools,” he told reporters after inaugurating ‘Puthiyana Virumbu-2023,’ a five day training camp for students of Classes 10 and 12 in The Nilgiris. Around 1,140 students from 38 districts are participating in the camp that envisages bringing out the special talents of students. As part of the camp, the students will be educated on 15 key aspects including arts, literature and social awareness by retired IAS officials and experts in the sector. Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that ,The camp is conducted with an objective to make students reach the pinnacle in their life. Basic facilities, including toilets are upgraded particularly in schools, where girls are studying. After Chief Minister MK Stalin launched up-gradation of infrastructure in primary schools in February in Vellore, works are underway to develop infrastructure works in schools in 185 panchayats. Soon, the buildings of high and higher secondary schools will also be modernised using NABARD funds.