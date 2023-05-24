Videos

Justice Vaidyanathan appointed as Acting CJ of Madras HC

Justice S Vaidyanathan on May 24 has been appointed as Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Following the retirement of incumbent Acting Chief Justice T Raja, President Draopadi Murmu on May 24 appointed Justice S Vaidyanathan as an Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court with effect from May 25, 2023.