Videos

Justice Vaidyanathan appointed as Acting CJ of Madras HC

Justice S Vaidyanathan on May 24 has been appointed as Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. Following the retirement of incumbent Acting Chief Justice T Raja, President Draopadi Murmu on May 24 appointed Justice S Vaidyanathan as an Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court with effect from May 25, 2023.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in