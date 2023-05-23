Videos

Zomato customers use Rs 2000 notes for most COD orders

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced that the 2000 rupee notes will no longer be in circulation starting from May 19, 2023. In light of this news, popular food delivery company Zomato shared an interesting fact about their cash on delivery orders. They revealed that after the RBI's announcement, 72% of their cash on delivery orders were paid using the 2000 rupee notes. To convey this information, Zomato cleverly used a meme referencing the TV show Breaking Bad. Since being posted, the picture has been going viral on twitter.