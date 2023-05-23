Videos

Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language, PM Modi released

In Papua New Guinea, PM James Marape and I had the honour of releasing the Thirukkural in Tok Pisin language. Thirukkural is an iconic work, which provides valuable insights across different subjects," tweets PM Narendra Modi. Prime Minister and Prime Minister Marape launched a translation of the Tamil classic ‘Thirukkural’ to Tok Pisin language of PNG. The translated book is co-authored by linguist Mrs. Subha Sasindran & Mr. Sasindran Muthuvel, Governor of West New Britain Province of Papua New Guinea. The book has a foreword by Prime Minister Marape. Prime Minister Modi congratulated the authors and complimented them on their contribution towards preserving the tenets of Indian thought and culture in Papua New Guinea.