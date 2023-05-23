Videos

Ooty Flower Show : 30K visitors in a single day

Nilgiri annual flower show is the main event of the summer festival. This 125th flower show is incredible beautiful and a visual treat to the tourist in hot summer. The noteworthy that more than 30 thousand tourists visited the flower show in a single day on May 22. Nearly Nilgiri's flower show has been witnessed the visitors of 83 thousand in the last 3 days.