Bajrang and Vinesh over Brij Bhushan's narco test demand

As the agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continues, on May 22 the wrestlers said that they were ready to undergo a narco test under the supervision of Supreme Court. Bajrang Punia, Olympic bronze medallist and one of the protesting wrestlers, on Monday, said that the athletes are ready for the narco test as asked by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.Accepting Brij Bhushan’s challenge, Bajrang said that the narco test should be conducted under Supreme Court’s supervision and live streamed on national television.