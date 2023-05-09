Videos

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad high court

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, has been arrested during a court appearance in the capital, Islamabad, to face corruption allegations. Various charges have been leveled against Imran Khan and related cases are pending in the Islamabad High Court. Imran Khan moved the High Court seeking bail from these cases. At that time, the country's Rangers, who were gathered at the door of the High Court, surrounded Imran Khan and arrested him. He is being seriously investigated. Imran Khan's arrest has caused an international stir.