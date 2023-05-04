Videos

UP urban body elections: CM Yogi casts his vote in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 4 cast his vote in the first phase of Municipal Corporation elections in Gorakhpur Voting is underway in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations. In 10 municipal corporations, voting will be held in 830 wards, 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations. There are 63,03,542 male and 53,62,151 female voters in Municipal Corporation.