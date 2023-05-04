Videos

Dravidian model is against one Nation one Bharat principle: Ravi

Governor RN Ravi claimed in an interview with a private English publication that the Dravidian model policy goes against the notion of "one nation, one Bharat principle. He also said, The Siddha University Bill cannot be accepted as the State Government takes the power to appoint Vice-Chancellors. To prevent politics from influencing higher education, Governors appoint vice chancellors.