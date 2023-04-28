Videos

Ponniyin Selvan 2: Theaters remain empty in Trichy & Thanjavur

Ponniyin Selvan 2 released on April 28 has got a roaring opening with bursting of firecrackers and beating of drums in Chennai and Coimbatore. However, in some cities including Trichy and Thanjavur, the film has been released without any fanfare and theatres also looked remain empty.
Online Desk

ponniyin selvan 2
PS2

