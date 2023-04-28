Videos
Ponniyin Selvan 2: Theaters remain empty in Trichy & Thanjavur
Ponniyin Selvan 2 released on April 28 has got a roaring opening with bursting of firecrackers and beating of drums in Chennai and Coimbatore. However, in some cities including Trichy and Thanjavur, the film has been released without any fanfare and theatres also looked remain empty.
